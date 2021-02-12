37,112 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.07% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1,353.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

