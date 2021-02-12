3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 7%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $51.48. 7,248,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,643,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

