3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

3i Group stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. 3i Group has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $16.50.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

