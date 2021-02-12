3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Boosted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.