3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 346.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.80. 19,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

