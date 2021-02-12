$4.41 EPS Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to announce $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10,925%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

