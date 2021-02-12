$453.38 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $453.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.11 million to $486.40 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $603.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,192. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,723 shares of company stock worth $688,651. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 552,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 178,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Limited bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

