4,975 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of TPGY stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

