500 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,716,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,274,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 281,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

