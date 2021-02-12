500 Shares in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $247.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.86. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $250.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

