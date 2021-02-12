5,200 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMIN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 170.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,517 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 276,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 167,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter.

SMIN traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 15,145 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

