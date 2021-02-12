534,728 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 534,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,073,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,533.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 1,292,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 60,544 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2,564.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 187,887 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 91,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,316. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

