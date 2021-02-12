584 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $557.59 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.05. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.