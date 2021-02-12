58,890 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,540,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

