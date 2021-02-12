$63.60 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce $63.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $64.20 million. Radware reported sales of $60.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $269.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $273.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.60 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $302.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

RDWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

RDWR traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 548,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radware by 3,217.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 394,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 382,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radware by 441.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radware by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,573 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

