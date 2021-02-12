$630.64 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce sales of $630.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.81 million and the lowest is $612.25 million. Copart reported sales of $575.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.43. 904,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,801. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.