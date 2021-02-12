6,443 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Bought by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,813. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

