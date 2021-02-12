$7.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.69 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $24.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

PAGP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 73,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

