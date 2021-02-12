7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) Shares Gap Down to $1.58

7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.53. 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 11,797,942 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £36.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.49.

About 7digital Group plc (7DIG.L) (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

