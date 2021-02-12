$84.72 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $84.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.75 million and the highest is $87.70 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $69.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $357.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.74 million to $374.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $385.23 million, with estimates ranging from $354.18 million to $408.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

TBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,165. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.