853 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $341.06 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

