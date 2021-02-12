867 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $299.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $302.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.