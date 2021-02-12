88mph Price Reaches $224.79 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $64.35 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph token can currently be bought for approximately $224.79 or 0.00469850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091775 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066109 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 325,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,245 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

88mph Token Trading

