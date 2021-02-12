9,350 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

