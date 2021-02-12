95,965 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.32. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

