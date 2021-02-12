9,868 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Baker Tilly Financial LLC

Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

