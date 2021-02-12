$99.98 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $99.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.10 million and the highest is $109.01 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $354.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $517.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $526.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $740.89 million, with estimates ranging from $713.48 million to $777.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 93,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $3.17 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.