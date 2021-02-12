$997.33 Million in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report sales of $997.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.00 million. Canadian Solar reported sales of $919.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.47. 870,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

