Aaron Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.46.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

