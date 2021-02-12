Aaron Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Danaher by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

DHR stock opened at $240.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

