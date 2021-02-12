AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY opened at $26.85 on Monday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.