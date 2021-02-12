Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s share price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 258,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 748,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$24.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.