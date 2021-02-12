Abrams Capital Management, L.P Sells 88,483 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,321,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TMDX stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

