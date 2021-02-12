Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Absolute Software shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 13,218 shares.

ABST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $8,341,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

