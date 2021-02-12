Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ABST has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

ABST stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.19 million, a PE ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

