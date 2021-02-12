Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 3,002,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,505,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $387.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Acacia Research by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

