Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth about $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

