Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACCYY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue cut Accor to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,289. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

