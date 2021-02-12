Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

