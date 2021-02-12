Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 53.8% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,776.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.09 or 0.03899627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.91 or 0.00428887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $580.61 or 0.01215277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00496761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.09 or 0.00429269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00317925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

