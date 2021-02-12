Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $27,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 575,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $769,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,778,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,939,578 shares of company stock valued at $112,482,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

