Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a growth of 1,508.6% from the January 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,776,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADTM opened at $0.00 on Friday. Adaptive Medias has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Adaptive Medias

Adaptive Medias, Inc, a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS.

