ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.75

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 46000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The firm has a market cap of C$32.01 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

