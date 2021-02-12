ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL.F) (ETR:ADL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL.F) (ETR:ADL) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €12.46 ($14.66) and last traded at €12.46 ($14.66). 3,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50 ($14.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.11.

ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL.F) Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

