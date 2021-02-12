AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,027 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.