AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 201,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.