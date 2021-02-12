AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 221,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 128,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,423,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,668 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $72.04 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64.

