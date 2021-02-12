AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 5,341 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

