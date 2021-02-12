AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

