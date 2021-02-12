AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,018 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000.

BATS USMV opened at $67.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

